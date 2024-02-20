Sweden announces largest aid package to Ukraine worth more than €600 million: warships, underwater weapons and Robot 70 air defense systems. LIST

Sweden has announced a 15th package of military aid for Ukraine worth SEK 7.1 billion (EUR 630 million). The package includes Stridsbåt 90-class combat boats.

This was stated by Swedish Defence Minister Paul Jonson, Censor.NET reports citing Folkbladet and SVT.

"By supporting Ukraine, we are also investing in our own security. If Russia had won this terrible war, we would have had much bigger security problems than we have today," he stressed.

According to him, the 15th aid package is seen not only as an important signal to Ukraine on the eve of the anniversary of the outbreak of war that Sweden 's support will continue, but also as a signal to Russia that Sweden will not abandon the war-torn country.

The assistance package includes:

10 Stridsbåt 90-class amphibious assault boats;

20 landing boats;

underwater weapons such as mines and torpedoes;

a number of Robot 70 air defence systems;

anti-tank robots of the TOW model;

grenade launchers with ammunition;

artillery ammunition;

hand grenades;

Carl Gustaf grenade launchers;

medical equipment;

ambulances.

It is noted that 1 billion kronor will be spent on the purchase of military equipment through various funds, and another 1 billion will be spent on ordering new Stridsfordon 90 combat vehicles for Ukraine.

SEK 400 million will be spent on various educational initiatives for Ukrainians.

The new support package is specifically designed to meet the needs of Ukraine, added Jonson.

