Alternative bill on aid to Ukraine and Israel presented in US - media

Republican Brian Fitzpatrick and Democrat Jared Golden presented an amended version of the package of measures to provide assistance to Ukraine and Israel and secure the borders in the US House of Representatives. They urge their colleagues to support this alternative version.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Hill.

"In the two years since Russia invaded Ukraine in the most brazen campaign of territorial aggression in Europe since World War II, America's support for Ukraine's young democracy has been a bipartisan consensus in Congress," Fitzpatrick and Golden said in a letter sent to the full House of Representatives.

"The United States cannot turn its back on the Ukrainian people, who are fighting and dying by the tens of thousands to preserve their democracy and sovereignty. They have proven that with American weapons and ammunition, they can win this fight. We know that without it, they can fail," they wrote.

Read more: Biden ready to discuss aid to Ukraine with House Speaker Johnson

Earlier, Republicans demanded border policy reform as a condition for providing aid to Ukraine, but conservatives in both chambers rejected an earlier version of the Senate bill that included border security.

In their letter, Fitzpatrick and Golden note that their alternative option reduces previous aid proposals to critical military essentials for Ukraine and Israel.

"As we write, Ukraine's position is under threat. Its freedom fighters are running out of ammunition and are retreating from the east, paving the way for Russia's further advance. This is a direct result of the stalemate in Congress," they added.