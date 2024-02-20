ENG
Number of Ukrainians who believe that Zelenskyy should limit himself to 1 presidential term has increased to 43% - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

43% of Ukrainians think that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should limit himself to one term as president. This figure increased by 9% in February compared to December.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of a KIIS poll conducted on February 5-10.

As noted, regardless of their views on the need for elections, more than half of Ukrainians (53%) believe that Zelenskyy should run in the next election. In December 2023, the number was 59%.

At the same time, the share of those who believe that Zelensky should limit himself to one current term has increased from 34% in December 2023 to 43% in February 2024.

