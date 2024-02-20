Polish farmers threaten to block checkpoints on border with Ukraine until April

Polish farmers blocking checkpoints on the border with Ukraine are planning to extend their protest for another month - until April. In addition, they admit that they will start blocking passenger traffic between the two countries, including buses.

According to Censor.NET, Roman Kondruv, the leader of the Pidkarpatske Deceived Village, an organisation of farmers blocking the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, said this in a commentary to RMF24 on Tuesday.

"We are escalating the protest action. Today I'm going to submit (documents - ed.) to extend the protest for the next month (protest - ed.), it will last until April. We will do this on a rotational basis: farmers will partly work in the field and partly stand on the border," he said.

According to him, the current government has not fulfilled its obligations to farmers.

"If the Polish government and Brussels want to have a conflict with farmers, they will have it," Kondruv said.

The leader of the Pidkarpatske Deceived Village noted that if the farmers' protest has no result and the Ukrainian side blocks the border from its side, farmers may start not letting passenger buses from Ukraine through.

"If we decide not to let buses in as well, it will be very bad. But maybe then our government will finally look for meaningful solutions," Kondruv added.