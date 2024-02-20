Russian special services have created network of fake accounts for Syrskyi to discredit him, - Centre for Countering Disinformation

Russian special services have created a network of fake accounts for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi. Russia is spreading false information about the situation at the front and about the Commander-in-Chief in order to influence the military.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Centre for Countering Disinformation.

"The CCD, together with the SSU Cyber Department, revealed a large-scale disinformation campaign by Russia to discredit the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. It turned out that the enemy is spreading fakes about the situation at the front and about the Commander-in-Chief in order to influence the military," the statement said.

It is noted that Russia is promoting destructive messages through Syrskyi's fake accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, and Telegram.

The CCD emphasises that the information warfare units of the Russian special services have recently become significantly more active both in Ukraine and in NATO member states.