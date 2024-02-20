Estonian Prime Minister Kallas: There could be things left in military warehouses of some countries that could be sent to Ukraine

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that some countries’ military warehouses may have items that they could send to Ukraine to repel Russian aggression.

According to her, all Western countries should do more to help Ukraine and look for new solutions.

"If we have gaps, let's think about how to fill them. In Munich, I had meetings with representatives of the defence industry on how to combine the Estonian technology sector and the defence industry. We initiated special planning for a defence industrial park. Other countries have similar initiatives," the Prime Minister said.

All of this, Kallas noted, takes time.

"Therefore, we need to think more about what we can do to put an end to this war," she added.

She stressed that if the Czech President's recent announcement that there are 800,000 shells in the world that can be transferred to Ukraine is true, then negotiations should be launched to ensure that these shells are transferred to Ukraine as soon as possible.

"Those countries that have them (the shells - ed.) should certainly agree on how they can be transferred to Ukraine. This is also a question for our great allies. We are constantly thinking about what else we can give to help the Ukrainians, and I believe that other countries probably have things in their warehouses that they could send to help the Ukrainians survive," Kallas concluded.