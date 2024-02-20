At least 200 Ukrainians imprisoned in occupied Crimea due to political persecution - human rights activists

Currently, at least 200 Ukrainian citizens are imprisoned in trumped-up political cases in Russia-occupied Crimea.

This was stated by the Head of the Board of the Crimean Human Rights Group Olha Skrypnyk during the discussion panel "Crimea" at the Media Centre Ukraine - Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, at least 200 citizens are behind bars in fabricated political cases. These people do not receive medical care. In most cases, they are victims of torture and have almost no real chance of being released before their sentences expire," she said.

At the same time, the human rights activist noted that even the expiry of the prison term does not guarantee release, as happened with Ukrainian activist Oleh Prykhodko.

According to her, over the ten years of Russia's occupation of the peninsula, the Crimean Human Rights Group has documented that 1400 Ukrainian citizens have suffered from repression.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed hit of "Caesar Kunikov": It was located near occupied Alupka (updated). VIDEO

"We are talking about politically and religiously motivated persecution. In general, there are much more victims, because there are children, people whose property was taken away," Skrypnyk added.

As a reminder, on 8 February 2019, officers of the Crimean FSB conducted a search of Oleg Prikhodko's house in the occupied village of Orikhovo, Saky district. The security forces seized Ukrainian symbols, flags of the Svoboda party, red and black flags, a portrait of Stepan Bandera, appliances and home CDs. After the search, Prykhodko was taken to Simferopol, where he was interrogated, asking about his activities and connections on the mainland of Ukraine. On 10 October, the occupiers detained pro-Ukrainian activist Prikhodko. The Russian-controlled Kyiv District Court of the occupied Crimea arrested the activist.

On 1 April 2020, it became known that Oleh Prykhodko, a resident of the Saki district of Crimea, accused of preparing a terrorist attack, was illegally transferred from the Simferopol pre-trial detention centre to Russia. On 7 April, it became known that Prikhodko had been taken to the detention centre in Rostov-on-Don.

A Russian court sentenced Ukrainian political prisoner Prykhodko to 5 years in prison.