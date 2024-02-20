Lithuanian Foreign Ministry proposed to government to terminate trade agreements with Russia and Belarus: relevant draft resolutions have already been prepared

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposed that the Lithuanian government terminate the existing agreements on trade and economic cooperation with Russia and Belarus, in particular because of the military aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry has already prepared and published the relevant draft resolutions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is convinced that the agreements should be denounced due to the military aggression of Russia and Belarus against Ukraine and the fact that cooperation with these countries is now completely suspended and impossible.

The ministry does not expect any negative consequences from Lithuania's unilateral termination of the agreements.

As noted, the agreement with Belarus was signed in December 1994, and with Russia in November 1993. Bilateral commissions were also established, which have not met since 2011 in the case of Russia and since 2015 in the case of Belarus.