Ten people who committed destabilisation crimes on instructions of Russian special services exposed in Estonia

Estonia’s top officials announced the detention of 10 alleged Russian agents who were supposed to destabilise the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

This was announced by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna.

"Estonia has successfully stopped the hybrid operation of the Russian special services on its territory," Kallas said.

"We know that the Kremlin is targeting all of our democratic societies. Our response is to be open and expose their methods. This is the way to deter malign actions and make us more resilient," she added.

Margus Tsakhkna elaborated that the Internal Security Police detained ten people suspected of acting on instructions from Russia.

"The goal was to spread fear, fuel tension and weaken our resolve to support Ukraine. But Russia will not succeed. We remain strong and vigilant," he wrote.

At the same time, the Internal Security Police (Kapo) announced that it had found the people involved in the vandalism of the cars of Interior Minister Lauri Laenemets and a journalist last year, ERR reported.

A total of 10 people were detained, believed to be members of an agent network acting on the instructions of Russian special services. Six remain in custody.

It is believed that the purpose of the operation was to "spread fear and create tension in Estonian society".

In addition to the aforementioned vandalism of the minister's car and a journalist, these individuals are suspected of vandalising monuments.

State Prosecutor Triinu Olev said that the case is currently at the pre-trial investigation stage, so the investigation cannot disclose all the details.

"Proceedings have been initiated under the Criminal Code on crimes against the security of the Republic of Estonia," he said.