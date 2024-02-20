Ukraine will receive reassurances of support until it joins NATO, says Ambassador Brink on security agreement with US

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink comments on the security agreement with the US.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

Brink said that the idea of the future bilateral security agreement between the countries is to give the Ukrainian side confidence until the country joins NATO.

"So this will be a document that will give you assurances that the US will provide you with defence support in this interim period. The US will support Ukraine in case of an attack, or in case the war stops and then starts again," she explained.

Brink expects more public talk about the deal in the near future.

