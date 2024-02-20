Effectiveness of use of all types of unmanned systems is several points higher and more efficient than that of Russians, - Sukharevskyi

In terms of the production and supply of drones, the enemy is at parity with Ukraine, and in terms of the effectiveness of all types of unmanned systems, Ukrainian forces are "several points higher.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi.

"In such matters, I always start from two main points: we have to talk about the effective use, and then about the availability of forces and means. As for the effectiveness. Thanks to our guys on the frontline, thanks to their professionalism, the effectiveness of the use of all types of unmanned systems is several points higher and more efficient," Sukharevskyi said at a briefing, answering the question whether Ukraine is lagging behind the enemy in terms of drones.

Speaking about the quantity and quality of unmanned systems, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces noted "maximum assistance and understanding" from all structures and agencies in this area, which, in particular, includes finding the necessary funds.

"We are doing a tremendous amount of work. We are currently contracting more than a million different types of ammunition worth more than UAH 6 billion.... As for production and procurement of drones, and allied supplies, these processes have been launched and are underway. If we talk about how far we are behind or ahead of the enemy in this regard, I would say about 50-50," Sukharevskyi explained.

He noted that the enemy "is moving and has a powerful production base," but Ukraine is "somewhere catching up, somewhere ahead." At the same time, Sukharevskyi assured that Ukraine is doing and will do everything to get ahead of the enemy "in this parity".

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine pointed to the high efficiency of the use of unmanned systems by Ukrainian forces, which are "ten times more effective than the enemy".