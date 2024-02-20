Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in seven directions, 17 attacks repelled near Marinka - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on February 20, 2024.

The evening report states: "The seven hundred and twenty-seventh day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

Within the last day, 50 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 99 air strikes, fired 82 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Hrachivka, Chuhunivka, Fedorivka, and Katerynivka in Kharkiv region. More than 30 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Khrynivka and Kliusy in the Chernihiv region; Stara Huta, Kucherivka, Nova Sloboda, Volfyne, Myropillia, Stepok, Popivka in the Sumy region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Pletenivka, Budarky, Ambarne, Stroivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful offensive attempts near Synkivka in the Kharkiv region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Shevchenkove, Ivanivka, Hlushkivka, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled three attacks near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, and Terny, Vyymka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, and Vesele, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar shelling, including Karmazynivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled two attacks near Ivanivske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Viroliubivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, and New York in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sieverne and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Tonenke, Karlivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 17 times. Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Katerynivka and Yelizavetivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried 6 times to improve its tactical position south of Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Vodiane and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. He fired artillery and mortars at about 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Levadne, Poltavka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaki in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson direction, the occupants do not give up their intention to knock our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made 1 attempt to storm the positions of our troops. Kherson, Poniativka, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Stanislav in the Kherson region and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel and 5 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Missile troops struck at 9 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 10 enemy artillery pieces."

