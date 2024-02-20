I am confident that it will happen, but I don’t know time - Ambassador Brink on US Congressional vote to help Ukraine

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink is confident that Congress will approve the bill to help Ukraine, but cannot give a time frame for such a decision.

The American diplomat said this at a briefing in Kyiv,

"We do not have a 'plan B' because we are 100% focused on 'plan A': Congress approves the president's request, and he signs an additional request for Ukraine," she said.

Brink emphasized that in the American system, it is a matter of time for Congress to make this decision.

"I can say that I had two conversations with the Speaker (of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson - ed.). He supports Ukraine and understands how important it is for Russia to lose this war, but Congress will determine the time for this step. I'm sure of it, but I don't know the time," the US Ambassador said.

The diplomat added that she and the entire team of President Joe Biden are pushing hard to make a decision on assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Brink also explained that the president's request consists of three parts: a security component, including weapons, direct budget support, and economic support. According to the ambassador, direct budget support is aimed at helping Ukraine achieve self-sufficiency, including investments in export growth and energy infrastructure.

"I am confident that the support will be approved. I don't know about the timing and exact composition. This is a very political issue that I cannot predict. But I can say that we are making the strongest case for why this is necessary, why this is not an open-ended request, why it is important for you to be successful not only on the battlefield but also to be economically secure," the US ambassador said.

