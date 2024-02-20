Two people were killed after enemy kamikaze drone strikes car in Kupiansk district - Syniehubov

An enemy drone hit a car in Kupiansk district, killing 2 people.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at about 4:50 p.m. in the village of Petropavlivka of the Kupiansk district, a civilian car was hit by an enemy kamikaze drone.

"There were three passengers in the car. A 38-year-old civilian driver and a 50-year-old civilian man died on the spot. The 48-year-old wife of the latter was taken to a medical facility with injuries," the head of the RMA wrote.

He noted that all three were workers at a local farm. They were returning home after work.

