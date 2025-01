Ukrainian Air Force warns of threat of enemy attack drones

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Currently, several groups of attack UAVs are moving through the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region, in the northern direction.

Kharkiv region, strike UAVs are moving in your direction," the Air Force said in a statement.

