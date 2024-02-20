Since beginning of year, we have handed over 900 FPV drones to 110th brigade near Avdiivka - Poroshenko

Petro Poroshenko said that the 110th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has been defending Avdiivka for two years, has received 900 FPV drones in recent months alone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

"When there was a critical situation with ammunition, we curtailed a number of programs and switched to purchasing FPV drones. I am proud that we have been able to supply more than 900 FPV drones to the heroic 110th Brigade, which has played a very important role in the defense of Avdiivka for 2 years, since the beginning of 2024," Poroshenko said.

"I personally came to the heroic 53rd Brigade, which also carried out a very important task on the flank, and there are truly heroes serving there, and we handed over more than 800 drones. Since the beginning of the year, we have delivered four thousand drones in total. This is 1,650,000 dollars," the EU leader noted.

The politician also called on the authorities to immediately step up the construction of fortifications along the entire front line.

