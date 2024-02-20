We are trying to solve problem - Duda on blocking border by Polish farmers

This is a certain conflict of interest between farmers and agricultural producers in Ukraine, farmers who fear for their existence. We are trying to solve this problem.

According to Censor.NET, Polish President Andrzej Duda commented on the blocking of the Polish-Ukrainian border by Polish farmers in an interview with Ukrainian Radio.

He added that he hopes that this issue can be resolved peacefully.

Commenting on the situation with the farmers' protests and the blocking of the border for any transportation, Duda noted that "these protests have now spread almost throughout the European Union. Simply put, farmers are afraid of a huge influx of Ukrainian agricultural products to the markets of the European Union."

Negotiations on this issue are ongoing, Duda emphasized, but "this is a really complicated problem." "It started because of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Because let's remember that it is the Russian aggression against Ukraine that is to blame for everything, not anyone else. If there had been no Russian aggression against Ukraine, this problem would not have arisen at all," the Polish president emphasized.

At the same time, he reminded that "Poland is a democratic country where the right to protest simply exists and is guaranteed by the Constitution. If there is a legitimate protest, this protest is simply tolerated and protected." He also emphasized that the Polish authorities had no choice but to approve requests for farmers' protests, as they "must act on the basis of and within the framework of the current legislation."

"Blocking the border is not a decision of the Polish government, it is not a decision of any Polish authorities. It is simply a decision made by farmers and farmers' organizations," Duda said.

