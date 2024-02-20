Defense forces hold footholds on left bank of Dnieper. Russians falsely report to leadership about destruction of bridgehead - OC "South"

The Southern Operational Command officially stated that the Defence Forces continue to hold the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by OC "South".

The statement reads: "The Russian occupation forces, having failed in their assault operations in the left-bank Kherson region, resorted to manipulation and falsification of facts.

The military and political leadership of the aggressor country announced the clearing of the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

We officially inform you that this information is not true.

Ukrainian defence forces in southern Ukraine continue to hold their positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Having made a single assault attempt during the day, due to significant losses, the occupiers retreated to pre-prepared propaganda positions, from which they falsely report the destruction of the bridgehead, unable to fulfil the task set by the command."

