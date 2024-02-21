Pentagon: Withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka is "strategic step"

The Pentagon notes that the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka is seen as a "strategic" step. This decision is aimed at preserving the limited resources of its own artillery and shells.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated at a briefing by Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

She noted that if the Pentagon does not receive funding from the House of Representatives, it will not be able to transfer critical packages to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military will then be forced to choose and decide which cities can be held with weapons by partners.

"I cannot predict, it will be the decisions of Ukrainians that they can talk about. There is a critical struggle for their lives and the country, so we need funding immediately. This has been a wake-up call since October," Singh said.

At the same time, she suggested that there are no current concerns, even though there are cities under fire and threat.

To recap, Singh also said that as soon as Congress approves funding for Ukraine, the delivery of new aid packages will begin quite quickly