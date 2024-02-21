Air defense destroys 13 attack UAVs and X-59 missile - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

At night, Russian occupants once again attacked Ukraine using a Shahed-136/131 UAV.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Air Force of AFU.

"On the night of February 21, 2024, the occupiers attacked with an anti-aircraft guided missile ❗ S-300 (Rostov region), a guided aircraft missile ❗ X-59 (Belgorod region), 4 cruise missiles ❗ X-22 (Rostov region) and 19 attack drones of the ⚠️ "Shahed" type (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia)," - the report says.

It is noted that air defense forces destroyed an X-59 guided missile in Poltava region, and 13 of the 19 "Shahed" missiles were destroyed in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The Air Force added that some of the six unhit enemy UAVs did not reach their targets.

"Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack," the Air Force said.

