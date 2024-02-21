Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in 7 sectors over last day - General Staff of AFU

There were 66 combat engagements over the last day. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia sectors

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 125 air strikes, fired 124 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in injuries and deaths among the civilian population. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Information about this attack is being clarified.

The following areas were hit by air strikes: Hrachivka, Chuhunivka, Fedorivka, Katerynivka, Shevchenkove, Ivanivka, Glushkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane in Kharkiv Oblast; Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Vesele, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Lastochkino, Tonenke, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast; Mala Tokmachka, Robotino, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Sablukivka in Kherson Oblast.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

Combat actions in the East

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 2 unsuccessful offensive attempts near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked our units 8 times near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny and Vyymka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled 2 enemy attacks near Ivanivske in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the vicinity of Stepove, Lastochkino, Sjeverne and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. Occupants made 20 attempts to break through the defense of our troops there.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried 7 times to improve their tactical position south of Prechystivka and Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

Situation in the South

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks near Mala Tokmachka and Robotino in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, the enemy made 1 unsuccessful attack over the past day.