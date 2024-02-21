Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 406,080 people (+1,130 per day), 338 aircraft, 6,516 tanks, 9,826 artillery systems, 12,338 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 406,080 Russian invaders.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.02.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 406,080 (+1,130) people,

tanks ‒ 6516 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12,338 (+70) units,

artillery systems - 9826 (+53) units,

MLRS – 992 (+4) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 678 (+3) units,

aircraft – 338 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 7560 (+39),

cruise missiles ‒ 1903 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12,861 (+56) units,

special equipment ‒ 1558 (+7)

