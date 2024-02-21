ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5175 visitors online
News
8 690 20

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 406,080 people (+1,130 per day), 338 aircraft, 6,516 tanks, 9,826 artillery systems, 12,338 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

рф,техніка,знищення

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 406,080 Russian invaders.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.02.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 406,080 (+1,130) people,
  • tanks ‒ 6516 (+13) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 12,338 (+70) units,
  • artillery systems - 9826 (+53) units,
  • MLRS – 992 (+4) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 678 (+3) units,
  • aircraft – 338 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 7560 (+39),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 1903 (+1),
  • ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12,861 (+56) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 1558 (+7)

Read more: Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed - Air Force

Знищення армія РФ

Author: 

Russian Army (8997) Armed Forces HQ (4023) liquidation (2361) elimination (5008) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2886)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 