Fortification structures are built 24 hours a day, 7 days week - Armed Forces Support Forces. PHOTOS

Support Force engineer troops build fortifications 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the Facebook page of the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that all possible resources of the engineering forces are being used to their full capacity.

"This means the maximum use of technical knowledge, material resources, and manpower to strengthen defense positions effectively.

With our hands and metal, we create impenetrable barriers between our troops and the Russian invaders. From deep trenches to minefields, we dig earth and pour concrete to provide our soldiers with the best possible protection," the statement said.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 406,080 people (+1,130 per day), 338 aircraft, 6,516 tanks, 9,826 artillery systems, 12,338 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS









