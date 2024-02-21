Stoltenberg: Retreat of Ukrainian Defense Forces from Avdiivka will not significantly change strategic situation on frontline

Russian troops were able to occupy Avdiivka in Donetsk region thanks to the support of Iran and North Korea. In addition, Russia has mobilised more forces and increased production.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to Stoltenberg, the capture of Avdiivka will not significantly affect the frontline.

"We do not believe that the fact that Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from Avdiivka will in itself significantly change the strategic situation. At the same time, it reminds us that Russia is ready to sacrifice many soldiers just to make minor territorial gains," he said.

According to the NATO Secretary General, Russia's first notable military successes in recent months are the result of cooperation with Iran and the DPRK, as well as the increase in production and mobilisation of additional forces.

"This makes it important that NATO Allies provide military support, ammunition and other types of assistance (to Ukraine - Ed.). But, of course, it is also important that Ukraine is able to obtain the necessary forces and mobilise the personnel needed to continue the fight against the Russian invaders," Stoltenberg added.

Defence Forces withdraw from Avdiivka

On 16 February, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Tavria Defence Forces had decided to withdraw from the Zenit position in Avdiivka on the southeastern outskirts of the city.

On the night of 17 February, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, decided to withdraw our units from Avdiivka. In turn, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Defence Forces had withdrawn from Avdiivka to their previously prepared positions. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the decision to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka was professional and fair.

Later, it became known that at the final stage of the operation, under pressure from the enemy's superior forces, a number of Ukrainian soldiers were captured while leaving Avdiivka.