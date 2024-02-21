As long as Russia is "mired" in Ukraine, threat to NATO countries will not increase - Anusauskas
Lithuanian Defense Minister comments on statements by a number of political and military leaders about the threat of Russia
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas in an interview with LRT.
"To summarize what the defense ministers say, the Russian threat has not diminished," Anusauskas said.
But he noted that the development of events will depend on the situation on the Ukrainian front.
"Russia does not have the ability to suddenly throw some forces under the borders of NATO countries. But after the war is over, of course, such opportunities will appear," he said.
Anusauskas added that there is always a lot of new information, and different interpretations are possible, as evidenced by statements from different countries, where estimates vary from the coming years to the 5-8 year perspective.
