"Shame and disgrace, I don’t believe it’s Poles. Excuse me, Ukraine at war" - Polish Consul General in Lviv Dzwonkiewicz on border blockade

Polish Consul General in Lviv Eliza Dzwonkiewicz condemned the actions of Polish farmers on the border with Ukraine and apologized to "the warring Ukraine."

The Consul General wrote about this on her Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"I can't keep silent any longer. Out of love for my homeland. I can't pretend that I don't see these actions that disgrace Poland on the Polish-Ukrainian border. I am sorry, dear Ukrainian friends. What is happening cannot be the work of my compatriots," Dzwonkiewicz emphasized.

According to her, when she learned as a teenager that during the Warsaw Uprising of 1944, the Russians on the right bank of the Vistula River refused to allow the landing of Allied planes that were helping the warring Warsaw, she thought that only Russians could behave in such a shameful manner.

"In the end, the aid intended for the rebels was dropped from these planes on the outskirts of Warsaw and ended up in the hands of the Germans. At the time, as a teenager, I was convinced that only Russians could calmly watch another nation bleed to death... that we, the Poles, would never do something like that.

And what are the "Polish" farmers and transporters doing today? I do not believe that they are Poles... A true Pole would never stab his neighbors who are fighting for freedom. It is not about demands, but about the form of protest. Shame and disgrace. I am sorry, Ukraine at war, I am sorry....," the Consul General added.

