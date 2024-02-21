ZNPP line was damaged due to enemy shelling, nature of damage was established - "Ukrenergo"

After another shelling by the Russians, the line of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was damaged. "Ukrenergo" specialists have already established the nature of the damage.

As noted, the energy system is working stably, no deficit is predicted.

Strikes on energy infrastructure

After another shelling of the Russians, the line that provided power supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was damaged. "Ukrenergo" specialists established the nature of the damage. As there is fighting in the area, emergency recovery works are carried out depending on the security situation and with the permission of the military. Currently, the connection between the ZNPP and the power system is ensured by only one power transmission line.

The total capacity of high-voltage networks of "Ukrenergo" is sufficient to cover the existing demand.

In total, due to hostilities and other reasons, 358 settlements remain without electricity in the morning. There are new damages in the networks of regional energy of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson regions.

Electricity consumption

The daily maximum consumption on February 20 was recorded around 11:00 a.m.. Its level was 1% higher than on Monday, February 19.

Today, February 21, as of 09:00 a.m., the level of electricity consumption is 0.5% lower than the corresponding indicator of Tuesday, February 20.

The electricity produced by power plants of all types is sufficient to ensure the energy supply of all legal and household consumers. A deficit in the energy system is not predicted.

Export and import

Today, exports are carried out during the day to Slovakia, Poland, Romania and Moldova. The total volume is 3,058 MWh, with maximum capacity in individual hours up to 369 MW.

Electricity is imported in the morning and evening hours from Slovakia, Romania, Poland, and Moldova. The total volume is 1,464 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 470 MW in individual hours. From December 1, the technical possibility of importing electricity from Europe to Ukraine and Moldova is 1,700 MW.

