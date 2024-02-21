Zelenskyy discussed the blockade on Polish border at selector: Our next steps have been determined, they will be very quick

Today, February 21, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a selector during which, in addition to daily topics, the blocking of the Polish border was discussed.

Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"With government officials - Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Ministers Dmytro Kuleba, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Mykola Solsky - we analyzed the situation in detail and determined our next steps. They will be very quick," Zelenskyy stated.

According to him, the liberalization of trade with the European Union should continue, and he is grateful for the clear position of the European Commission.

"Our unity must also be strong for the sake of common security and the security of all countries threatened by Russian aggression. Situational interests have no right to shake it," the head of state added.

They also discussed the situation at the front.

There was a detailed report by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov regarding supplies: ammunition, weapons, EW systems, and drones. Detailed report of the head of the commissar, Oleksandr Syrskyi, regarding the situation in the directions. Compilation of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, they discussed the situation in the regions: elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes, assistance to people, and further development of multi-level protection of critical objects in the front-line and border regions.