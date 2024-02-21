Ukraine switches to F-16 as emergency. No other country in world has done this before - Air Force

No one knows for sure when exactly Ukraine will receive F-16 fighters. But they are expected as soon as possible.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

He said that they are currently adapting the infrastructure and improving runways for the F-16.

"In the conditions of war, we cannot capitally build infrastructure for the F-16, in accordance with the requirements of NATO countries, but the planes can still take off from what we have. Now no one knows for sure when Ukraine will have F-16s. We expect as soon as possible," Ihnat said.

The spokesman of the Air Force emphasized that Ukraine is switching to the F-16 as an emergency, as no other country in the world has done.

"Everyone is waiting as if the planes will arrive and that's all - victory. You understand that first, a small group of pilots will arrive, they will start working in the sky, of course, Russia will react accordingly. But the process of training pilots and increasing them in Ukraine will proceed gradually ", he explained.

Ignat emphasized that Ukraine will not receive 40, 70, or 120 aircraft at once. In addition, the F-16 will not be of the latest modifications.

But the process is ongoing, pilots are already flying with instructors. All this happens in an accelerated manner. Ignat emphasized that the training of pilots and engineers takes place according to a clear action plan.