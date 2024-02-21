"I don’t see Ukraine being able to launch an offensive in 2024, it lacks ammunition and US support" - Bundestag MP Hofreiter

Anton Hofreiter, chairman of the European Committee in the Bundestag, believes that in 2024 Ukraine can at best prevent further advance of the Russian occupiers. For a successful offensive, the country needs ammunition.

He said this in a commentary to n-tv, Censor.NET reports.

"It is crucial that the Ukrainian army is able to hold the front line this year," Hofreiter said.

"If the production of ammunition and other equipment in Europe increases during this time, as we hope, the Ukrainian army will be able to win a defensive war against Russia in 2025," the German politician emphasized.

At the same time, he does not see "that Ukraine can launch an offensive this year. It lacks ammunition and support from the United States.

If Russia at least doesn't make further territorial gains, it is "still the best that Ukraine can achieve in the coming months," Hofreiter added.

