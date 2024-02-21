Ukrainians have less faith in victory and more willingness to negotiate - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the beginning of February 2024, 89% believe in victory (compared to 95% in May 2022). At the same time, 72% of Ukrainians believe that a diplomatic way to end the war should be sought (in May 2024, the number was 59%). Those who believe that Russia can only be defeated militarily have decreased from 35% in May 2022 to 23%.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Censor.NET reports.

The vast majority of Ukrainians remain optimistic: 89% believe in victory, 60% are definitely convinced of it. However, the number of people who feel this way is declining: in May 2022, 95% believed in victory, and 80% of Ukrainians were definitely convinced of it.

Більшість українців вірять у перемогу у війні

Four per cent of Ukrainians are convinced that Russia will win.

At the same time, 24% believe that the current situation at the front is in Ukraine's favour. The number of those who think the situation is in Russia's favour is 15%. Almost half of Ukrainians - 47% - believe that the situation is not in favour of either side.

Read more: Ukraine switches to F-16 as emergency. No other country in world has done this before - Air Force

65% of Ukrainians believe that the war will end with the return of all territories, including Donbas and Crimea, to Ukraine's control .

At the same time, from 25% in May 2022 to 32% in February 2024, the number of those who admit that there may be some losses as a result of the war has increased.

Варіанти завершення війни

73% of Ukrainians say they are ready to endure the war for as long as it takes. This figure remains almost unchanged - in May 2022, 71% were ready to endure as long as necessary.

Як довго українці готові терпіти війну

The number of those who believe that Ukraine should seek a diplomatic way to end the war is growing. While in May 2022, the number of such people was 59%, now it is 72%.

The number of those who believe that Russia can only be defeated militarily has decreased from 35% in May 2022 to 23% in February 2024.

Як має бути завершена війна?

The survey was conducted on 5-10 February using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI). A total of 1202 respondents from all regions of Ukraine, except for the occupied Crimea, were interviewed. The margin of error does not exceed 3.2%.