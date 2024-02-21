Polish protesters are acting under influence of Russian agents, such actions damage country’s reputation - Polish Foreign Ministry on pro-Russian poster at farmers’ protest

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the actions of a farmer who put up a poster calling on Putin to "restore order in Ukraine" during a protest on 20 February. The ministry called on protesters to distance themselves from such individuals, as it damages the country’s reputation.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski, Censor.NET reports citing the European Parliament.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes with the highest concern the appearance of anti-Ukrainian slogans and slogans praising Vladimir Putin and the war he continues to wage at the latest blockades of farmers," the ministry said.

They added that such actions damage the reputation of Poland, which was among the first to help Ukraine and take in Ukrainians fleeing the war, and discredit the organisers of the protests themselves.

"We are convinced that this is an attempt to 'hijack' the farmers' protest movement by radical and irresponsible groups, probably under the influence of Russian agents. We call on the organisers of the protests to identify and remove from their ranks the few initiators of this and similar actions," the spokesman stressed.

"The current situation of Polish farmers is the result of Vladimir Putin's aggression against Ukraine and the consequences for the global economy, not the fact that Ukrainians are defending themselves against aggression," Wronski said.

In a comment quoted by RMF24, a Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman said the incident was shocking and discredited the protests.

According to him, these actions do not help either the farmers themselves or the resolution of the dispute with Ukraine. The only one who benefits from this is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Vronsky added that it does not matter whether the pro-Russian slogans were put up by real Russian agents or by "useful idiots".