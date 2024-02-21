ENG
MPs have made more than 2.5 thousand amendments to government’s draft law on mobilisation, number may still change - MP from "Voice", warrior Kostenko

MPs have submitted more than 2,500 amendments to the government’s draft law on strengthening mobilisation. The Defence Committee may start considering the law in the second reading next week, but this decision is not final.

This was stated by MP from the Voice party, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence Roman Kostenko, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As of now, 2527 amendments have been submitted to the second reading of the draft law on mobilisation. Their number may still change," he said.

According to him, the Defence Committee may start drafting the relevant bill for the second reading next week, but this is not a final decision.

"First, we need to get acquainted with the final number of amendments, form a comparative table, and then start consideration. The Committee has not yet decided when this will happen. I don't think it will be this week. Maybe next week," Kostenko added.

