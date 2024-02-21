Russians are not capable of attacking Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy now - DIU

Russia does not currently have the forces to launch a major offensive in the western strategic direction.

Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"When we talk about conducting a strategic operation, Russia definitely cannot conduct it on two fronts at the moment. Let's look at the categories we are using. First, before the war began, strategic directions for Russian troops were identified, which, in principle, remain, and the definition of a strategic operation was defined," Skibitskyi explained.

According to the deputy chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a strategic operation is an operation conducted on a separate strategic direction. In Ukraine, Russia had two strategic directions:

Read more: Occupiers’ attacks in Orikhiv direction were unsuccessful, enemy is being destroyed, - Tarnavskyi

The south-western strategic direction (cities where active hostilities are currently taking place) - the area of responsibility of the southern military district;

the western strategic direction (Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv region) - the responsibility of the western military district.

"Today, Russia continues its strategic operation in only one direction. It has neither the troops, nor the forces, nor the means to conduct a powerful offensive on the western strategic direction. The Russian Federation does not have a strategic reserve at the moment, and they are trying to create one. Everything that was created was immediately brought to our territory. The 18th Army, the 25th Army, the 3rd Army Corps - they are all fighting, there is no reserve," Skibitsky explained.