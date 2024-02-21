In 2023, more than 300 thousand UAVs were contracted as part of Army of Drones project, - Fedorov

Last year, more than 300,000 drones were contracted as part of the Army of Drones project, 90% of which were made in Ukraine.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, said this in an op-ed for UP, Censor.NET reports.

"Thanks to the fact that Ukrainian manufacturers were able to scale up production, and the state allocated a historic budget for drones - 40 billion hryvnias. In 2023, more than 300 thousand UAVs were contracted under the Army of Drones project. Of these, 90% are Ukrainian-made drones," the minister said.

According to him, purchases of certain groups of UAVs have increased hundreds of times compared to 2022. For example, in 2022, 500 FPV kamikazes were purchased, and in 2023 - about 100 thousand.

In addition, the number of purchased long-range kamikaze aircraft capable of flying hundreds of kilometers has increased 50 times. Almost 90% of all drones that strike enemy targets in the Black Sea and reach Belgorod or St. Petersburg were purchased under the Army of Drones program.

Also, the number of reusable copters purchased has increased 80 times, which can make up to 10 sorties per night and destroy dozens of enemy vehicles.

The number of Mavic drones, which help our military to reconnoiter enemy territories, has increased 70 times, the minister noted.

In 2024, the pace of contracting will increase, as there is a budget and a large request from the Defense Forces, Fedorov added.