Framework for negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU will be ready in early summer, - von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that the negotiation framework for Ukraine’s accession to the EU will be ready in early summer this year.
She said this at a press conference in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
"We have made excellent progress in the screening process. This is very good. We are also still working on the negotiation framework. I assume that it will not be ready before the European elections, but after, because I see the development of different negotiating positions," von der Leyen said.
According to her, this will take time.
"But I think we will be ready sometime in early summer," the European Commission President added.
