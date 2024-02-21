Zelenskyy proposes governments of Ukraine and Poland to hold talks on border in near future: I’m ready to be there too. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed representatives of the Ukrainian government to arrive at the Polish border in the near future to negotiate on blocking the checkpoint

Zelensky said this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I want to appeal to everyone who remembers what the full meaning of the word 'solidarity' means. A word that changed the history of our entire Europe for the better. It did. And in many ways it still is. But we also see excessive and unfair politicisation now, which can make common achievements crumble," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy also noted that he had instructed our government to be on the border between our countries in the near future, by 24 February.

"And I ask you, Donald (Donald Tusk - Ed.), Mr Prime Minister, to come to the border as well. And to Andrzej (Andrzej Duda - Ed.), Mr President, I ask you to support this dialogue. This is national security. We must not delay it. The coming days give us a chance to do this. I am ready to be at the border together with our government. And I want to appeal now to the European Commission: we need to preserve unity in Europe. This is a fundamental interest of the European Union. That is why Ukraine is appealing to the European Commission to have a representative of the European Commission take part in this meeting. Enough of Moscow on our lands. Enough with the misunderstandings," Zelenskyy added.