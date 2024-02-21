UN: Most Ukrainian refugees still want to return home

The majority of Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced persons surveyed by the UN (65% and 72% respectively) still express a desire to return home, but their share is decreasing.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, the share of refugees who plan or hope to return to Ukraine in the future has decreased compared to last year (from 77 to 65%), while the share of those who are undecided about returning has increased (from 18 to 24%), as well as those who have no hope of returning (from 5 to 11%). A similar trend is observed among internally displaced persons.

The UNHCR report is based on interviews conducted in January and February of this year with nearly 9,900 Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced persons. The interviewees overwhelmingly cited insecurity in Ukraine as the main factor hindering their return, while other concerns included a lack of economic opportunities and housing.

A significant number of Ukrainian refugees surveyed (about 59%) indicated that they may be forced to return home if they continue to face problems in their host countries, mainly related to work opportunities and legal status.

More and more refugees are now making short-term visits to Ukraine - almost 50% compared to 39% last year, mostly to visit family members but also to check on their property. The UN believes that such visits can ultimately help facilitate fully informed decisions on long-term return when conditions are right.

The UN reminds that currently almost 6.5 million refugees from Ukraine are seeking asylum around the world and almost 3.7 million people remain internally displaced.