13th package of EU sanctions against Russia concerns 193 individuals and legal entities, - Dutch Foreign Minister Slot

The new 13th package of EU sanctions against Russia includes restrictive measures against 193 individuals and legal entities.

This was reported by Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot in her Twitter account, Censor.NET reports.

"The EU is increasing pressure with the 13th package of sanctions against Russia. I welcome these broad new sanctions targeting 193 individuals and entities.

The sanctions target, in particular, those involved in the Russian military industry, cyber warfare, arms transfers from North Korea and the barbaric abduction of Ukrainian children.

We are also imposing export restrictions on 27 companies involved in sanctions circumvention," she wrote.

