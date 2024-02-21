Russians shelled Kherson region with drones and artillery during day: three people were wounded

On February 21, the occupiers attacked a village in Beryslav district and Dudchany in the Kherson region. Three men were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson City Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Beryslav District Prosecutor's Office of the Kherson region, pre-trial investigations were launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on February 21, at about 15:30, the Russian military attacked a village in the Beryslav district. The attack was carried out with a drone.

Two road service workers were injured in the explosion. They were taken to the hospital.

Also in the morning, the occupiers shelled Dudchany with artillery. A 42-year-old local resident who was in the house sustained head injuries.

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document Russian war crimes against the civilian population of the region.