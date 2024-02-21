There were 51 combat engagements in frontline over last day. Enemy launched three missile and 84 air strikes - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on February 21, 2024.

"The seven hundred and twenty-eighth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

Within the last day, 51 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 84 air strikes, fired 71 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. There are no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Milove, Vilkhuvatka, and Hryhorivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bleshenia, Hremiach, Yeline in Chernihiv region; Povivka, Volfyne in Sumy region; Veterynarne, Krasne, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made two offensive attempts near Synkivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region. He conducted an air strike near Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled four attacks near Terny and Vyimka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes near Makiivka, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Lyman, Sviato-Pokrovsk, and Siversk in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka, Nevske in Luhansk region and Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, defense forces repelled an attack near Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy also launched an air strike near New York in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks near Stepove, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near Novopokrovske, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkyne in the Donetsk region. They shelled about 20 settlements with artillery and mortars, including Berdychi, Semenivka, Sieverne, Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupants tried to break through the defense of our troops 10 times. The enemy also carried out air strikes near Krasnohorivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks west of Verbove and near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka, and Piatikhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made 2 attempts to storm the positions of our troops. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Krynky and Chornobaivka in the Kherson region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kherson, Krynky, Ivanivka, Tiahynka, Tokarivka in the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. The Air Force of Ukraine also destroyed another Su-34 fighter-bomber and 3 reconnaissance UAVs.

The missile troops struck 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 fuel and lubricant depots, 3 control points, 8 artillery pieces and 1 enemy radar station," the report says.

