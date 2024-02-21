Additional restrictions of special regime are imposed in Sumy region within 5-kilometer zone from border - RMA

The relevant order was signed by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh and the commander of the Sumy operational and tactical group.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"In the period from February 26, 2024, until the end of the legal regime of martial law, to establish additional temporary restrictions of the special regime in the territory of the Sumy region. And to prohibit free entry (admission), stay, residence, movement of persons and work not related to the construction, arrangement and maintenance of engineering and fortification structures, fences, border signs, border clearings, communications, emergency and rescue operations, emergency medical care, response to offenses, their prevention, detection and investigation within a five-kilometer zone from the state border of Ukraine outside settlements in the area of responsibility of the Sumy operational and tactical group," the order says.

In addition, it is also forbidden to carry out work unrelated to the performance of tasks during the preparation and conduct of the operation (combat operations) and the protection of the state border.