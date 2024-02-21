G7 ambassadors call on authorities to prevent sabotage of Bureau of Economic Security reform

Ambassadors of the Group of Seven countries warned Ukraine’s leadership against sabotaging the reform of the Bureau of Economic Security.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

In a letter to the leadership of the Ukrainian authorities, the ambassadors of the Group of Seven states warned against the adoption of the reform of the Bureau of Economic Security, which does not meet the requirements of European integration and the International Monetary Fund program.

The EP says that the letter was written to the Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and addressed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and several other government officials and MPs from the Law Enforcement and Finance Committees.

The letter states that the reform of the Bureau of Economic Security should contain four key provisions:

Open and transparent competition for the position of the new BES director. Independent audit of the BES activities one and three years after the appointment of the new director. The possibility of dismissal of the BES director based on the audit findings and the impossibility of dismissal by the government on the grounds of "unsatisfactory performance". Re-certification of all BES employees and appointment of new ones within a year after the appointment of a new director under a transparent and legally regulated procedure.

"We emphasize that the adoption of any draft law without these elements will have a negative impact on the country's fiscal stability and the fulfillment of the IMF program and European integration. In addition, we strongly recommend that the law on the BES not include any provisions that undermine the independence of other institutions," the letter says.

The letter comes after the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy today supported the government's draft law No. 10439 on rebooting the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) and recommended rejecting alternative draft laws supported by business. According to this law, the re-certification of BES employees is postponed until the end of the war.