Number of missing persons during withdrawal from Avdiivka is not disclosed since verification is not yet completed - Tavria OSGT spokesman Lykhovii

The Ukrainian side has not yet announced the number of servicemen who went missing during the retreat from Avdiivka, as verification is still ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, Dmytro Lykhovii, head of the public relations department of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, said this on the air of Radio Liberty (Svoboda.Live).

"I have data that is close to definite because we are dealing with them, but we are not naming them yet, because all verification has not yet been completed. Some people, some soldiers are coming to our side... some, as for individual positions, in particular, the Zenit position, verification is also ongoing there, and we cannot say a specific number, so as not to be accused of disinformation. Telling the truth is a little more difficult, it needs to be verified than throwing in fakes," Lykhoviy said.

At the same time, he added that we are not talking about hundreds, as The New York Times previously reported, referring to anonymous Ukrainian military.

"When the New York Times uses the definition of 'hundreds', we say that it is not hundreds. In this case, unfortunately, they are playing along with Russian propaganda and do not want to hear arguments and do not want to take into account the facts that are given to them, that are provided to them. They refer to anonymous sources that cannot be informed in this sense, and these sources also spread Russian narratives that have been introduced as a continuation of the offensive in Avdiivka," emphasized Lykhovii.

Read more: Stoltenberg: Retreat of Ukrainian Defense Forces from Avdiivka will not significantly change strategic situation on frontline