Russians launch "Shaheds" in direction of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions - Air Forces

The Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of a Shahed UAV in the southeast.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia regions are under threat of attack UAVs!" the statement reads.

Later, it was clarified that the UAVs are on the border of the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions (Novomykolaiv district), heading north.

