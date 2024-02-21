Russians carry out two air strikes in Orikhiv and about six in area of Mala Tokmachka

On the evening of February 21, Russian troops conducted air strikes on Orikhiv and in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia. Several buildings were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"At 7:30 p.m., the enemy made two air strikes on Orikhiv. They hit a non-residential building in the city center, after which a fire broke out there. Other buildings located nearby were damaged.

About 6 air strikes were carried out by the Russian-backed militants in the area of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka," the statement said.

Fedorov noted that information about the victims is being identified.

Watch more: Azov troops repel enemy attack in Kreminna direction. VIDEO