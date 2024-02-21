Canada is cooperating with Ukraine on possibility of transferring CRV7 missiles - Defense Minister Blair

Canada, together with Ukraine and its allies, is exploring the possibility of transferring CRV7 missiles.

This was stated by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He said that Canada had considered the possibility of transferring these missiles to Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, "but at that time Ukraine's ability to use them was extremely limited."

"However, we have since seen that the Ukrainians have found ingenious ways to use other technologies, such as drones, that might make these munitions useful to them," the minister said.

According to Blair, the Canadians "immediately began the process of determining whether the munitions were still serviceable and how they could be safely transported."

"We're working with the Ukrainians and our allies to make sure these missiles can be put to good use. This work continues as quickly as possible, because the need is urgent," the minister summarized.

CRV7 missiles

In Canada, these missiles are called "Cold War weapons". They were manufactured in the 1980s and decommissioned in the early 2000s.

The CRV7 is a Canadian-designed 70 mm caliber air-to-air missile with a folding wing. It is designed to strike ground targets.

As noted, the Ministry of Defense of Canada has 83,303 of these missiles.

