Biden: Speaker of House of Representatives should put Ukraine aid bill to vote

U.S. President Joe Biden has called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to put to a vote a bill that includes additional funding for U.S. allies, including Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

"One of the most powerful things we can do to stand up to Putin is to pass a bipartisan national security bill and support Ukraine. The Senate has already passed it. And if the House of Representatives held a vote, it would be passed. The Speaker should put it to a vote," Biden wrote on the X network.

Read more: Loss of Avdiivka was due to inaction of US Congress - White House

As a reminder, on February 13, the Senate approved a bill that provides $95.34 billion in aid to US allies, including Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, of which $60 billion is earmarked for Kyiv. The document will then be considered by the House of Representatives, which will return to work on February 28.