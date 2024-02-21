Russians shelled Sumy region five times on February 21 - 33 explosions recorded - RMA
During the day, Russians fired 5 times at the border area and settlements of Sumy region. There were 33 explosions from mortars and artillery. Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Nova Sloboda communities were shelled.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
The message reads: "Velyka Pysarivka community: the enemy fired mortars (28 explosions).
Bilopillia community: mortar shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation (3 explosions).
Nova Sloboda community: artillery shelling was recorded (2 explosions)".
