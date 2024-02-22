Ministry of Defense together with Ministry of Digital Transformation is currently working on electronic cabinet for persons liable for military service - Chernohorenko

There will be no electronic summonses in the new "Army+" app of the Ministry of Defence. Its users will be people who are already serving.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports citing TSN.

"Army+ is an app for military personnel. These are people who are already fighting for freedom on the frontline, at the front. Therefore, electronic summonses cannot be sent to servicemen, as they already have a status and are directly performing tasks at the front," Chernohorenko explained.

At the same time, she said, the Ministry of Defence is currently working on an electronic cabinet for persons liable for military service together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and is trying to develop convenient functionality for updating data.

"We need to update this data to reduce visits to all institutions and make it very convenient online. Therefore, we will announce our solution very soon. I think it will be fast enough," the official said.

